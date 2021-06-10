Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.49. The stock had a trading volume of 25,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,472. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $151.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

