Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $191 million-194 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.58 million.

Shares of Phreesia stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.41. 444,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,627. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.14. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.96.

In related news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $824,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $107,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,563 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

