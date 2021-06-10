Pierre Naude Sells 14,563 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $906,983.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,355,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pierre Naude also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Pierre Naude sold 11,173 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $763,115.90.

On Thursday, April 15th, Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $22,743,705.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $61.96. 299,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,530. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.05.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of nCino by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter worth about $21,723,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCNO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, G.Research raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. nCino has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

