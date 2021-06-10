Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 174,333 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,333 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 1.7% of Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $36,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

FMB traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.51. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,688. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $57.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.97.

