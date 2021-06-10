Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 181,559 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 32.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 744,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,559 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $51,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $68.92. 50,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,678,560. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.46. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.