Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,844 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $194,238,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $166,137,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,219,000 after purchasing an additional 989,433 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.54. The company had a trading volume of 62,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,382. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $121.51 and a 1-year high of $128.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.88.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

