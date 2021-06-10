Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Has $8.47 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.08. 404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,016. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $61.57 and a 1-year high of $106.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.72.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

