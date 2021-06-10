Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 274,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,931 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

SPLG traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.83. 9,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,576. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $49.76.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

