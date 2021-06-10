Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 8,277 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 76.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,500,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $517,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $260,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,575. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.32. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $55.04 and a 12 month high of $94.78.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

