Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 477,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $984,666,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $18.90 on Thursday, reaching $2,426.84. 28,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,301.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.