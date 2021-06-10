Piper Sandler Raises Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $60.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRVL. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.