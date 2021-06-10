POA Price Down 15.7% Over Last Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, POA has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One POA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a total market cap of $9.79 million and $336,758.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 288,379,179 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
