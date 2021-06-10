Polen Capital Management LLC Buys 25,648 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,648 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of YETI worth $9,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 831.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,480 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,377 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,309,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,556,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,879,000 after purchasing an additional 452,655 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YETI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.95. 6,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.63. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $94.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 7,574 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $653,636.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,640.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,462 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YETI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

