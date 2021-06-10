Polen Capital Management LLC Purchases 178,897 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,477,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,897 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 2.2% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $993,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $131.48. The stock had a trading volume of 55,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304,120. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.44 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $207.73 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.