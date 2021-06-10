Polen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 239.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Paylocity by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.94.

PCTY stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.01. The company had a trading volume of 737 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,936. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.09, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $123.25 and a 1-year high of $218.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.40.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

