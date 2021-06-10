Polen Capital Management LLC Sells 321,403 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Polen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 321,403 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.97. 4,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $103.43 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.73.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

