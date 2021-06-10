PotCoin Price Tops $0.0205 on Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and $7,304.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,360.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,463.36 or 0.06774752 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $599.14 or 0.01647748 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.10 or 0.00451322 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00159208 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.92 or 0.00723073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.35 or 0.00457485 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.95 or 0.00371129 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,293,710 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.