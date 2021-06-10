Precipio Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,556 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,554% compared to the typical daily volume of 336 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precipio during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Precipio in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Precipio during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precipio by 57.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 49,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their target price on Precipio from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Precipio stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Precipio has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 132.40%.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

