PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Sells $501,017.25 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $501,017.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,901,755 shares in the company, valued at $357,049,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,928 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $535,713.36.

On Monday, May 24th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,408 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $642,569.92.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,096 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $773,160.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,153 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $774,252.27.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $1,784,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 1,243 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $120,558.57.

On Monday, March 29th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $963,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $91.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.82. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1,815.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

