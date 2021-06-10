Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,337 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.44% of Blackbaud worth $15,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLKB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 11.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 59.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,782,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $201,313.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,876 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $74.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,239.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.49. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLKB. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

