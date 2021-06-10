Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 333,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $15,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000.

PLAY opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.92. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 102.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen M. King sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $63,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,911 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,482 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

