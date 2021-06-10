Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.16 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 899,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $15,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HST. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.66.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HST opened at $17.81 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

