Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of La-Z-Boy worth $14,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 539.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after acquiring an additional 814,871 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 57,373.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 463,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,478,000 after buying an additional 463,006 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 916,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,508,000 after buying an additional 460,804 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,187,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,155,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LZB. TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

