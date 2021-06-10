Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,615 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Wynn Resorts worth $16,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $817,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Tlwm grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,402 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WYNN opened at $126.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.03. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.45. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 327.32% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $637,033. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

