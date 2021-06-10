Privet Fund Management Llc Purchases 15,000 Shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) insider Privet Fund Management Llc bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Privet Fund Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Privet Fund Management Llc acquired 14,737 shares of Synalloy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $148,254.22.

SYNL traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.58. 50,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,719. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73. Synalloy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $97.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $69.78 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synalloy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Synalloy by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synalloy by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 24,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Synalloy by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

