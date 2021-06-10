Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $106.09 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.93.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.23.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

