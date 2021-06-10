Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Lifted to “Hold” at Erste Group

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OGZPY opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?
Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.