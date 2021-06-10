Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Lifted to “Hold” at Erste Group

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OGZPY opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

