Public Mint Market Capitalization Achieves $3.91 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, Public Mint has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $195,351.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00063649 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000626 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001751 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000089 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 64.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

