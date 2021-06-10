PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $118.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup from $112.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.45% from the stock’s previous close.

PVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.14.

NYSE PVH opened at $110.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PVH will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 7,209 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $789,529.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $6,658,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 178.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth about $590,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of PVH by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

