Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Issued By Oppenheimer

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report issued on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $128.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $78.96 and a 12-month high of $136.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.73.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.16%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

