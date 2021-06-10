Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report released on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.54). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aziyo Biologics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aziyo Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

AZYO stock opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.10. Aziyo Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $112.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million.

In other Aziyo Biologics news, CEO Ronald K. Lloyd bought 8,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $100,638.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 583,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 175,387 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,508,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

