Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Vail Resorts, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vail Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will earn $5.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ FY2022 earnings at $7.92 EPS.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

NYSE MTN opened at $319.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.63. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,142.64 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $172.88 and a 1 year high of $338.50.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

