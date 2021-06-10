Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.29) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at $75,103.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,792,000 after buying an additional 655,812 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,619,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,556,000 after buying an additional 157,716 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 661,373 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 655,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,580,000 after purchasing an additional 96,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

