Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Lowered by Analyst

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report released on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BCEI. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

BCEI stock opened at $47.54 on Thursday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The company has a market cap of $990.69 million, a P/E ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.30.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $135,948.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

