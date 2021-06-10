QLC Chain Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. QLC Chain has a market cap of $9.44 million and $1.89 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0393 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00061886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00184811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.76 or 0.00199464 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $481.87 or 0.01303126 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,783.61 or 0.99474364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

