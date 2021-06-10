Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

XM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $886,751.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $208,799.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 515,436 shares in the company, valued at $18,287,669.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,766,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $67,885,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $60,102,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $59,945,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth about $50,972,000. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XM traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion and a PE ratio of -54.80. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

