Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,078 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 934,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in Qualys by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 933,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,801,000 after purchasing an additional 120,067 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 848,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,446,000 after purchasing an additional 377,902 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Qualys by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 674,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,254,000 after purchasing an additional 107,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,369,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Wedbush cut their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $101.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51 and a beta of 0.60. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.30.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.