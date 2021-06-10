Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Director Sells $2,373,033.94 in Stock

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Director John C. Malone sold 175,261 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $2,373,033.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,676,634.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $13.49. 2,622,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709,683. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at $45,468,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,734,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,934,000 after buying an additional 2,085,007 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,198,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,061,000 after buying an additional 1,710,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after buying an additional 1,537,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,700,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,620,000 after buying an additional 1,247,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on QRTEA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.