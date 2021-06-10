Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA opened at $244.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.09. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $128.10 and a twelve month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on SNA. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $286,548.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,082.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,020 shares of company stock valued at $16,071,346. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

