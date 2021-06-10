Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $82,079,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $53,199,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,861,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,976,000 after buying an additional 1,225,086 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,323,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRC opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.16. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

