Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $206,000 in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,472,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,071,000 after acquiring an additional 98,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,234,000 after acquiring an additional 81,067 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,855,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,036 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 955,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,446,000 after acquiring an additional 89,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,609,000 after acquiring an additional 152,547 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $107.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.13 million. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.88) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

In other news, Director Allen J. Model purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,297.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

