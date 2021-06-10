Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $276,000 in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 71,807 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 371,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,459,000 after buying an additional 28,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.37. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $39.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.