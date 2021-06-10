Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in The AES during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,697,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,900,000 after purchasing an additional 88,411 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The AES in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in The AES by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 554,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 42,010 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The AES by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.54.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

