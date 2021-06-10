Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.26 billion-5.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.65 billion.

RL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.35.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.55. 9,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,787. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.95. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -72.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,003 shares of company stock worth $2,528,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

