Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.72 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $3.72 million and $62,660.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,951.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,477.80 or 0.06705588 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.75 or 0.00464797 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $602.23 or 0.01629786 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.21 or 0.00157530 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.46 or 0.00694046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.18 or 0.00452440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.95 or 0.00365199 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,941,600,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.