Raymond James Boosts Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to $77.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.50.

AEM stock opened at $70.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.19.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after purchasing an additional 164,540 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 62,025 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,299 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,142,000 after purchasing an additional 42,477 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

