Raymond James Boosts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$30.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ERO has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.00.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$28.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$15.55 and a one year high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$118.87 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.9444386 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

