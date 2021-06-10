Raymond James Boosts Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $47.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.41. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 208,047 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 134,782 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,469,102 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $90,266,000 after purchasing an additional 156,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

