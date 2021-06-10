Raymond James Raises The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Price Target to $45.00

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.47%.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $620,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,238,828.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,911,586 over the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth $13,855,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 759,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after acquiring an additional 93,219 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,705,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

