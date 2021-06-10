Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Marks and Spencer Group (MAKSY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS: MAKSY):

  • 6/2/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
  • 5/31/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
  • 5/28/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “
  • 5/27/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
  • 5/27/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.
  • 5/14/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
  • 4/19/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
  • 4/14/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “
  • 4/13/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.53. 2,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,295. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 113.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

